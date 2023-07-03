Meal kit company Blue Apron has introduced its first-ever Brunch Box, which is available to order now. Designed to serve up to six, the limited-time seasonal offering features Blue Apron’s most popular breakfast recipes with brand-new ingredients. The full menu consists of:

• Avocado Toast with Feta, Radishes & Chives

• Brown Sugar & Maple Candied Bacon

• Cheesy Asparagus Quiche with Romesco Aioli & Marinated Artichokes

• Overnight French Toast Bake with Blueberries & Lemon Curd

[Read more: "Blue Apron Files At-the-Market Equity Offering Program"]

“Our Brunch Box includes recipes to make guests happy, from vibrant plant-forward options with fresh produce, to more decadent choices for the sweet tooth at the table,” said John Adler, SVP of physical product at New York-based Blue Apron. “With this menu, customers don’t have to choose. Stemming from the ongoing success of our breakfast add-ons, we’ve evolved the category to provide customers with a complete brunch offering.”

Shipping April 3 through Mother’s Day (May 14), or while supplies last, the Brunch Box can be ordered as part of a subscription through Blue Apron’s website and mobile app, and without a subscription on the Blue Apron Market, Amazon.com and Walmart.com. The company offers seasonal meal kits throughout the year that can be purchased with or without a subscription.