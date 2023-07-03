Giant Food is testing a new foodservice-at-retail partnership. According to local media reports, a Giant Food store in Ellicott City, Md., is close to opening a Nalley Fresh outpost.

The Baltimore-based fast-casual chain specializes in salads, bowls and wraps and currently operates nine locations in Maryland, including a site at Baltimore/Washington International Airport. The first Nalley Fresh within a Giant Food store will be unveiled at the end of March at 9200 Baltimore National Pike.

The chain’s owner, Greg Nalley, told the Baltimore Business Journal that the concept may expand into other Giant Food stores. "They have a lot of stores where they want to do this," he reported.

Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 165 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, more than 80 full-service PNC Banks and 29 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.