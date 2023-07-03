SpartanNash customers recently put a fundraising effort over the finishing line, raising $205,000 for Special Olympics. The SpartanNash Foundation kicked in another $30,000 to support the organization’s athletes and State Summer Games in eight states across its retail footprint. Funds will go directly to Special Olympics affiliates in each state.

The food solutions company’s fundraiser ran Feb. 8-24 at SpartanNash-owned stores, where shoppers could round up their purchase or add $1, $5 or $10 at checkout or online through the company’s e-commerce Fast Lane platform.

“We’re extremely proud of our ongoing partnership with the Special Olympics and our communities who show up year after year to support opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities to develop new skills and friendships,” said Adrienne Chance, SVP at SpartanNash and executive director of the SpartanNash Foundation. “As a People First company, we are honored to celebrate our own associate athletes as well as the other children and adults who demonstrate incredible courage and commitment within their sports.” To Chance’s point, 16 Special Olympics athletes are SpartanNash employees with a combined 148 years of service.

“We are always amazed, but never shocked, when the SpartanNash community turns out in support of our organization and athletes,” said Tim Hileman, president and CEO of Special Olympics Michigan. “The energy they put into this annual fundraiser, combined with the volunteer and cheer time, speaks to the Foundation’s long-standing commitment to the Special Olympics.”

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 41 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based also operates 147 supermarkets and employs 17,500-plus associates.