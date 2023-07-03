More than two decades after it first opened its doors in San Antonio, Texas, the H-E-B in Lincoln Heights is getting a new look. The retailer has started a complete wall-to-wall remodel and expansion of its store at 999 East Basse Road.

“Our team is hard at work reinventing our Lincoln Heights store to better reflect and serve this vibrant community,” said Kyle Stevens, H-E-B group VP San Antonio. “We want to create a store our loyal customers can be proud of, and we look forward to continue offering a quality shopping experience and the best H-E-B has to offer.”

[Read more: "H-E-B and Favor Delivery Subsidiary Celebrate 5 Years of Partnership"]

Once work is complete, every department throughout the store will be expanded to serve customers, growing the store to more than 110,000 square feet. The store will feature new and upgraded departments, a larger product assortment, an expanded curbside area with more dedicated parking, and a new pharmacy drive-thru. Additionally, there are plans for a True Texas BBQ in-store restaurant, which will include indoor and outdoor seating.

The store will remain operational during the renovations.

“At H-E-B, our customers mean everything to us, and we are grateful to the Lincoln Heights customer for their continued patience during this exciting remodel,” said Elisa Gutierrez, H-E-B Lincoln Heights store leader.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 430 stores and 154,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The grocer’s store formats include H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop and Mi Tienda. H-E-B also owns Favor Delivery, a service available in cities across Texas. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.