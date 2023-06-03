Reports are circulating that the Southern convenience store and fuel station chain Buc-ee’s is headed to the Badger State. The planning and zoning commission in DeForest, Wis., north of the state capital of Madison, received a proposal from the Buc-ee’s to build a 73,000-square-foot site along Highway V and not far from the busy I-39/90/94 corridor.

The travel station would be Buc-ee’s northernmost location. "We often end up in communities like DeForest, and we love being here," Buc-ee's real estate director Stan Beard told WKOW-TV in Madison. "That's kind of the fun part for me, getting to know the smaller communities we rely on."

Buc-ee’s stores carry a wide assortment of products, including items geared towards travelers and a line of private label products. The centers offer fresh, hot food available made to order 24 hours a day.

Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's has expanded beyond its native Texas in recent years, with new locations in Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina and Kentucky. Its latest center recently opened in Athens, Ala., and the company broke ground in November on its largest site in Luling, Texas. In all, the travel center operation currently runs 57 locations around the U.S.