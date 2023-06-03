According to a recent Atomik study for the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA), released in tandem with its 40th observation of March Frozen Food Month, nearly all Americans (94%) look for food options with a longer shelf life so that it’s available for cooking convenience, and at least once a week, frozen foods have offered a lifeline to almost four in five (77%) parents making last-minute dinner plans.

“With more than half of American parents (69%) indicating that they typically plan dinner on the fly, having a freezer full of frozen options provides quick, easy and healthy solutions for parents during dinner time,” said Tricia Greyshock, EVP/COO at Harrisburg, Pa.-based NFRA. “Frozen foods can also provide peace of mind for parents knowing that they can still provide nutritious meals at home rather than eating out.”

[Read more: "The Staying Power of At-Home Consumption"]

As part of ongoing initiatives throughout March, NFRA has teamed up with chef and TV personality Jamie Gwen on no-fuss mealtime ideas for busy families. The nonprofit trade organization also sponsors Easy Home Meals to show families how to make simple, nutritious meals with foods from the frozen and dairy aisles. During the month, NFRA will also promote its annual $10,000 sweepstakes, which participants can enter for a chance to win one of 18 first prizes of $500 supermarket gift cards, or the grand prize of $1,000 supermarket gift card.

The association has sponsored March Frozen Food Month since its inception in 1984. The month-long celebration involves promoting frozen foods by sharing resources with NFRA members throughout the month, among them recipes, point-of-sale materials, social content and tips.