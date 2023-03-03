SpartanNash has promoted Todd Riksen to VP, corporate controller and principal accounting officer. Riksen will oversee all of the retail organization’s accounting functions and report to EVP and CFO Jason Monaco.

This is the latest elevation for Riksen, who joined SpartanNash in 2018 as director, financial reporting and corporate accounting and was moved up in 2021 to VP, corporate controller. Before joining the Michigan-based food solutions company, he worked for nearly 12 years in the assurance practice at EY.

"Todd has provided incredible leadership to our finance organization as we navigated a companywide turnaround these past couple of years," Monaco said. "He and his team will continue to provide best-in-class accounting support as the Company makes progress toward our long-term goals. As part of our People First culture, we are proud to promote from within to fill this critical role."

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 41 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. SpartanNash also operates 147 supermarkets and employs 17,500-plus associates.