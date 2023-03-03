Stop & Shop is ready to undertake its annual Help Cure Childhood Cancer campaign, which will run in all stores from March 3-April 2. Shoppers can round up their total to the nearest dollar at checkout or donate $1, $3 or $5, with 100% of proceeds going to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund in Massachusetts, and MSK Kids, the pediatric program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

The grocer, which has run the campaign annually for several decades in partnership with its customers, has contributed more than $102 million to these two hospitals to help them make significant advancements in pediatric cancer research and care. In-store signage highlights patient ambassadors that are between the ages of 3 and 15 and are being or have been treated at MSK Kids and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

“Helping in the fight against pediatric cancer is a key part of how we care for our communities at Stop & Shop, and we take immense pride in supporting the life changing work at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center,” said Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid. “We’re grateful for everything our customers and associates do to support this cause – and to help these hospital partners get closer to finding a cure.”

Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA company that operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.