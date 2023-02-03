Ahold Delhaize has published its “2022 Annual Report,” which provides an overview of the company’s financial and ESG performance. The theme of this year’s report is “Local matters.”



The company’s CEO, Frans Muller, said that Ahold Delhaize's brands have remained laser- focused on keeping grocery prices as low as possible and making healthy food options accessible to everyone by investing in high-quality own-brand products, expanding the range of price-entry products, and offering more personalized discounts through loyalty programs.

[Read more: “Ahold Delhaize Helped Customers Save More in Q4”]



He also mentioned that Ahold Delhaize made substantial progress in its Leading Together strategy and within growth drivers of e-commerce and digitalization, health and sustainability, cultivating talent, and operational excellence.

“One example is the significant increase in our interim scope 3 CO2 emissions reduction target to 37% by 2030, in line with the UN goal of keeping global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius,” said Muller. “This not only demonstrates our commitment to our considerable sustainability ambitions, but also our aspiration to play a leading role in driving sustainability across the food retail sector and our value chain.”

The report will be on the agenda of the company’s annual general meeting of shareholders, which will be held on April 12.

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize that operates more than 2,000 stores across 23 states under the Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop brands, as well as e-grocer FreshDirect, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.