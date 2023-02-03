DoorDash and Chase have launched the DoorDash Rewards Mastercard, the first-ever DoorDash credit card, with Mastercard as the exclusive payments network.

The new card unlocks value and rewards for cardmembers with unlimited cash back on everyday purchases from local businesses, including thousands of grocery stores, both on and off the DoorDash platform.

The no-fee DoorDash Rewards Mastercard provides:

• 4% cash back on DoorDash and Caviar orders on the DoorDash platform

• 2% cash back on grocery stores, online or in-store

• 3% cash back on dining when purchased directly from a restaurant, online or in-store

• 1% cash back on all other purchases

“Every order on DoorDash helps local businesses grow, and we’re excited to continue championing the prosperity of local communities through our new cardmember benefits offered both on and off the DoorDash platform,” said Usman Cheema, senior director of global partnerships at San Francisco-based DoorDash.

Additional exclusive cardmember benefits include:

• 10% off first order of $35 or more each month (up to $15 per order) through Aug. 1 on convenience, grocery, alcohol and DashMart purchases – a potential $90 value

• $25 off the first two nationwide shipping orders of $100 or more, which is a $50 value

Flexible cashback redemption options include:

• Using rewards to pay for part or all of a DoorDash or Caviar order

• Receiving a statement credit or direct deposit into a cardmember’s bank account

• Redeeming rewards for gift cards from a variety of brands and retailers

The launch offer for new cardmembers includes a free year of DashPass (a $96 value) with the ability to extend their complimentary DashPass every anniversary year they spend $10,000, and for a limited-time, a $100 cash bonus after spending $500 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. DashPass currently boasts more than 15 million members.