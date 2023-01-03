Hannaford Supermarkets is adding its 186th location to its store count as it acquires Tradewinds Marketplace in Blue Hill, Maine. The store, which was already supplied and supported by Hannaford, is expected to officially operate under the banner in May.

The acquisition comes as Tradewinds Marketplace owners Chuck and Belinda Lawrence retire. According to Hannaford, the store will continue to offer the products for which it is known, including store-brand offerings such as Taste of Inspirations, Hannaford and Nature’s Promise.

“A lot of the values we have, we got from Hannaford. As we considered retirement, it became evident that there was really only one successor that would maintain the same great service and provide the products our customers have enjoyed since we opened,” said Tradewinds Marketplace owner Chuck Lawrence. “We have been fortunate to have a great staff and many long term associates. We would like to thank our current and previous associates for being an important part of the Tradewinds family.”

Hannaford will now operate 65 locations in Maine. The supermarket chain was founded in Portland in 1883 and is headquartered in Scarborough, Maine.

“We’ve long been committed to bringing the Blue Hill community the high-quality, fresh products and exceptional service that are synonymous with Hannaford,” said Todd Bullen, Hannaford VP of retail operations. “We look forward to further deepening our ties with the Blue Hill community as we officially welcome the store to the Hannaford banner.”

Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford operates over 180 stores in five Northeast states, employing nearly 30,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.