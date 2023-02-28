Giant Eagle is making real strides against food waste, announcing it has diverted more than a million pounds of food from landfills through its partnership with Flashfood. In reaching that milestone, the program that connects shoppers with heavily discounted food nearing its best-before date also saved consumers nearly $2.5 million on groceries.

"At Giant Eagle, we're constantly looking for ways to reduce in-store generated food waste and achieve carbon neutrality," said Dan Donovan, Giant Eagle spokesperson. "Flashfood has been incredibly impactful to our efforts and goals. Today's milestone is a testament to the success of the program in the communities that we serve."

Added Josh Domingues, Flashfood's founder and CEO: "This milestone is just the beginning of the impact we will continue to have in partnership with Giant Eagle. The one million pounds of food saved so far demonstrates just how much we can achieve through like-minded partnerships centered around sustainability. Giant Eagle has consistently proven their commitment to giving families access to quality, affordable foods while doing good for the planet."

Giant Eagle rolled out Flashfood Zones inside several of its stores in 2021. Shoppers at 167 locations can now use the app to buy groceries at up to a 50% discount and cut down on food waste.

The addition of the Flashfood program at Giant Eagle stores is part of the retailer’s broader sustainability initiative. That initiative set a goal of diverting 90% of waste from landfills by 2025. Overall, Giant Eagle committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2024, with a first target of 50% carbon dioxide reduction by 2030.

Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle operates more than 490 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The company is No. 36 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.