Asian specialty grocer H Mart has plans to open a second location in Austin, Texas. According to the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), the retailer has leased an anchor space in a North Central Austin shopping center — not far from an H-E-B and 99 Ranch Market.

New Jersey-based H Mart leased more than 23,000 square feet at 5222 Burnet Road, near the intersection of North Loop Boulevard.

Jason Jang of Total Realty Texas told the ABJ that the new location could open in spring of 2024, depending on permitting and other factors. H Mart currently operates an Austin store located at 11301 Lakeline Boulevard.

Its been a busy start to 2023 for the Asian supermarket chain. H Mart opened a store in Irvine, Calif., on Jan. 11. The grocer also expanded in its home state with a new store at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, N.J., on Feb. 17. And, known for its emphasis on foodservice, H Mart celebrated the reopening of its food hall at the H Mart in Edison, N.J., store on Feb. 14.

Operated by the Hanahreum Corp., H Mart opened its first store in the New York City borough of Queens in 1982, and now has more than 90 stores across the United States in Arizona, California, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.