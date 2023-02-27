Pop Up Grocer is putting down roots. The discovery destination known for its curated assortments in temporary locales is opening its first permanent store in New York City on March 3. The flagship store will carry more than 400 products from at least 130 brands and includes the retailer’s first in-store café.

Located at 205 Bleecker Street in Manhattan, the 1,500-square-foot brick-and-mortar site will continue the company’s focus on new and unique brands. According to Pop Up Grocer, featured brands and products will rotate on a regular basis to create an ongoing sense of discovery for shoppers.

[Read more: "The Strategy Behind Pop Up Grocer"]

Also new for this banner is a foodservice program. The onsite café will serve a rotating selection of baked goods and coffees from entrepreneurial, artisan and local brands. Shoppers at the grand opening can try pastries from Librae Bakery, a woman-owned Bahraini bakery in New York City and coffee drinks from Chamberlin Coffee, founded by YouTube influencer Emma Chamberlin and known for its responsibly made and sustainably packaged products.

As it welcomes NYC shoppers to its perennial physical store, Pop Up Grocer continues to support emerging brands that have defined its approach to food retailing. The company contributes a portion of its total product sales to a special fund that seeks to identify and support brand founders.

Pop Up Grocer was founded by Emily Schildt, who serves as CEO. The business has opened nine short-term locations around the U.S. since Schildt launched the concept in 2019.