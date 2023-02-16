The ShopRite of Canton recently hired Registered Dietitian Hannah Waxler to lead the Connecticut store’s health-and-wellness outreach to customers.

“We are excited to have Hannah join our team,” said Chuck Joseph, president of Joseph Family Markets, which operates the ShopRite of Canton. “Her addition continues more than 12 years of serving the community through our wellness program, which includes in-store nutritional counseling, events and recipe demonstrations.”

In her new role, Waxler will provide free one-on-one nutrition counseling, develop recipes featuring healthy alternatives, offer guidance on proper nutrition for specific health conditions and dietary needs, and tour the aisles with shoppers to help them better understand food labels. Additionally, Waxler will host online and in-store classes on healthy eating for consumers of all ages.

Waxler earned her bachelor of science degree in nutritional sciences at the University of Connecticut. She also completed a dietetic internship and her master of science in health promotion sciences.

Since 2006, ShopRite’s registered dietitians have provided meal suggestions and substitutes for various lifestyles to support customers’ personal wellness. Dietitian coaching is available at select stores, and Well Everyday’s virtual presence encompasses cooking classes, private consultations, a chat feature and social media outreach.

