Several grocers made the list of America’s Best Large Employers, released by business magazine Forbes this week. The ranking is based on a survey of about 45,000 people who work for companies with more than 5,000 employees and who were asked whether they would recommend their current employer.

H-E-B came in high on the list, at No. 5. The Texas-based grocer has a roster of about 145,000 employees, which is set to grow as H-E-B expands its footprint with new stores.

Others in the top 100 include Trader Joe’s (No. 16), Costco Wholesale (No. 25), Wegmans Food Markets (No. 44), QuikTrip (No. 79), Publix Super Markets (No. 82) and ALDI (No. 85).

At Publix, spokeswoman Maria Brous attributed the recognition to the company’s ownership model, tendency to promote from within and support of employees preparing for advancement. “It’s an honor to know that our associates enjoy working at Publix and would recommend us to their friends and family,” Brous said. “For more than 90 years, our associates have shared our culture and driven our success. We’re proud of their contributions and remain committed to investing in them.”

Forbes’ complete list is available online.

The retailers on Forbes list are also ranked on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. San Antonio, Texas-based H-E-B is No. 16; Monrovia, Calif.-based Trader Joe’s is No. 27; Issaquah, Wash.-based Costco is No. 3; Rochester, N.Y.-based Wegmans is No. 34; Tulsa, Okla.-based QuikTrip Corp. is No. 33; Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix is No. 12; and Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. is No. 24 on the PG 100.