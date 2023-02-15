Dollar General has been recognized by Training magazine for the retailer’s training initiatives with the Hall of Fame Best New Training Initiative award. The company has been featured on the publication’s Top 100 list for more than 10 consecutive years and was named to the Training Hall of Fame in 2021.

“Dollar General proudly continues to grow and improve our leadership and development offerings for employees,” noted Kathy Reardon, the company’s EVP and chief people officer. “Whether through daily reinforcement training, our commercial drivers’ license program (CDL), zero-debt degrees, or general education courses for our employees and their families, we are proud to invest in our people and the communities we call home through education.”

Last year, Dollar General partnered with Herndon, Va.-based Workforce Edge to provide full-time employer-paid degree programs from Strayer University and Capella University. The retailer also offers a yearly tuition assistance allocation for full-time employees to fund the completion or start of a new degree program at a higher-education institution of their choice.

Along with the degree options, Dollar General employees and their immediate family members can access Minneapolis-based Sophia Learning, an online, on-demand self-paced learning platform offering general education courses to launch their education and pursue professional development.

Dollar General also offers robust internal training programs and pathways for career growth, including an internal CDL program that gives current store and distribution center employees the chance to receive on-the-job training to earn their licenses and join the DG Private Fleet network.

Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 19,000 stores in 47 states as of Jan. 28. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.