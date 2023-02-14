Following a successful test in 2022, The Giant Co. has entered into an agreement with A3 Mediaco LLC to bring the latter’s Social Shelf solution to the grocer’s locations that carry adult beverages. The rollout is scheduled for this coming May.

Social Shelf is a shelf tag technology-based advertising tool that provides product information to consumers right at the aisle. “No advertising is forced on the consumers.” said Frank Gussoni, co-owner and CEO of Trooper, Pa.-based A3 Mediaco. “Shoppers now have the opportunity to choose the brands they want to learn more about while making their purchasing decisions.”

Social Shelf brands can speak to a consumer one-on-one and deliver a “social feel” differentiating message that’s authentic. “I don’t believe there is a more opportune time to speak to shoppers,” added Gussoni. “They are requesting brand information while shopping.”

The Social Shelf solution is available for retail use throughout the United States.

With more than 35,000 associates supporting more than 190 stores, 130-plus pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and 180-plus online pickup hubs and a grocery delivery service in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and New Jersey, Carlisle, Pa.-based The Giant Co. encompasses the following banners: Giant, Martin’s, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.