Among the health-and-wellness events that Hy-Vee is offering in February are 1,000 free cholesterol screenings at more than 50 stores throughout Hy-Vee’s eight-state region. Requiring only a simple blood draw and should be administered, a cholesterol screening can provide individuals with information about their overall health and help them take the appropriate steps to lower the risk of a heart attack or stroke.

Participants should fast for 9 to 12 hours before the 15-minute screening. Individuals will receive their results during their appointment time. The screenings are available while supplies last and provided in partnership with RX Sugar, Perfect Snacks, Sweet Loren’s, Belgioioso and the National Peanut Board.

The Hy-Vee dietitian team is also debuting a five-week weight management program tailored to each participant’s lifestyle and goals. The dietitians will work one-on-one with individuals on a personalized plan to help deliver long-lasting results. The program includes an introductory visit with a dietitian, virtual lessons and four dietitian check-ins that can take place in person or virtually.

Additionally, Hy-Vee’s dietitians will hold free virtual wellness Wednesday classes and virtual freezer meal workshops in February.

Registration for all of the above events is available online.

Last month, the grocer committed to administering 1,000 free vitamin D screenings.

