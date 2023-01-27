Registration is now open for the 2023 Sweets & Snacks Expo, set for May 22-25 at the McCormick Place Convention Center, in Chicago. The annual trade show bills itself as “the best place for attendees to discover brand-new innovations, gain actionable insights, and benefit from unparalleled access to category and retail industry professionals.”

“The Sweets & Snacks Expo is where the best minds in the candy and snack industries gather to share ideas, make deals and be inspired,” said John Downs, president and CEO of the Washington, D.C.-based National Confectioners Association (NCA), which hosts the show. “These important categories have proven to be incredibly resilient through challenging times, and we’re thrilled to be able to bring people together in person to propel the candy and snack industries into the future.”

The expo offers opportunities for more than 16,000 attendees across the candy and snack industries, with the 2023 edition featuring a wide array of educational programming such as data insights and trend tracking. Also returning this year is the Supplier Showcase, a marketplace dedicated to helping suppliers to the confectionery and snack industries spotlight the ingredients, machinery, packaging and other services that help manufacturers address evolving consumer needs and desires, in addition to Startup Street, a curated showcase of the newest candy and snack business owners.