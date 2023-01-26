The contemporary convenience chain Foxtrot is continuing to grow its presence in Washington, D.C. The retailer is opening its latest location on Jan. 31 at 888 17th Street NW in the Farragut Square neighborhood, shortly after unveiling a store in Arlington, Va.

Befitting its surroundings, the Farragut Square location is designed to meet the needs of nearby office workers and residents. The site includes a space for lunch meetings and coffee and snack breaks and features an array of chef-made salads, bowls and meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner served in the in-store café and available in the grab-and-go case. The grocery assortment includes 150 local products from more than 50 local makers, according to the company.

As with other Foxtrot stores, ready-made selections and convenient products are complemented by a strong e-commerce business via the retailer’s native app. Delivery is available in as little as 30 minutes and pickup is ready in as little as five minutes.

Foxtrot has also become known in its markets for in-store events and experiences, including happy hours and pizza and wine nights. The Farragut Square store will get the party started with a grand opening celebration on Jan. 31 from 4 to 7 p.m., featuring live music, food, drinks and Foxtrot swag. Store visitors who download and use the Foxtrot App during opening week will receive a gift while supplies last.

Foxtrot operates six other locations in the area. In total, there are 24 Foxtrot stores in the U.S., including Chicago, Dallas and Washington, D.C., with more in the works for 2023.