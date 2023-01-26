Human resources veteran Jada D. Reese has been tapped by Schnuck Markets, Inc. to serve as its new chief people officer, effective Jan. 30. In the role, Reese will be responsible for overseeing HR department functions including associate recruitment; retention; labor relations; training and development; diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts; and culture and values integration.

Prior to Schnucks, Reese held human resources leadership roles at BJC Healthcare, Express Scripts and Anheuser-Busch, and most recently served as SVP of human resources at Enterprise Bank & Trust. At Schnucks, she will also be a member of the company’s 10-member strategy team of executives that leads the overall direction and execution of the company.

[Read more: "Schnucks Expands Flexforce Employment Option Across Operating Region"]

“As we live our mission to nourish people’s lives, we know it begins with our most important resource – our nearly 12,000 teammates,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “Jada’s broad industry leadership experience in human resources, along with her values-based approach to empowering teams, will help us to position our teammates for success in everything we do to serve our customers.”

Operating 114 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, Schnucks employs 12,000 associates and is No. 64 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.