ShopRite is expanding its health and wellness program, adding a personalization feature to its online platform. A series of new dietary lifestyle filters on its website and app will enable users to browse products and scroll recipes based on their unique needs.

Part of ShopRite’s Well Everyday portfolio, the new shopping filters are designed to help consumers optimize their nutrition and food choices. Current filters include dairy free, vegan, vegetarian, gluten free, organic, kosher, diabetes-friendly, keto-friendly, low-sodium and low-sugar, among others.

“We are proud to unveil new features on our website to help better serve our customers and make it easier for them to achieve their health and wellness goals,” said Natalie Menza Crowe, director of marketing and wellness for ShopRite. “Whether customers are looking to make a lifestyle change or find convenient ways to shop for their needs, our registered dietitians are a valuable resource to help them live well. We look forward to continuing to serve our communities and provide convenient, on-trend solutions and inspiration.”

Online customers can access the retailer’s health and wellness solutions in one button. Other features on the ShopRite site and app include downloadable recipe books, meal ideas, resource guides and local events, often geared around themes.

The digital offerings complement the grocer’s other health and wellness programs. For example, ShopRite offers in-store dietitian coaching and classes.

Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern comprises more than 40 members that independently own and operate 360-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs nearly 80,000 people. The company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 listing of North America’s top food and consumables retailers in North America.