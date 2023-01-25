As part of its full-store expansion plans, retail media network Grocery TV has acquired Mediaworks Advertising Solutions, a digital out-of-home network that works with grocers around the country. The Minneapolis, Minn.-based Mediaworks is unique in that it offers a sanitizing wipe-dispensing base with a 32-inch display on top, a cleanliness feature that is important to shoppers in a decade defined by the global pandemic.

Mediaworks’ solutions are in place at banners including Schnucks, Cub and Lunds & Byerlys. Going forward, the system will become part of Grocery TV’s Entrance product line. The company reports that it will be installing the stations in all of its network stores by the end of this year.

According to Marlow Nickell, co-founder and CEO of Austin, Texas-based Grocery TV, the sanitizer stations help stores and brands reach shoppers with dynamic video ads and enable grocers to update their stores and potentially boost incremental revenue. “The Mediaworks acquisition is part of our full-store product expansion, which gives retailers and brands an all-in-one platform to reach shoppers throughout the store and at all stages of the buying journey,” he remarked.

As part of the deal, Mediaworks’ president Brian Swanson will join Grocery TV in a new role to oversee the transition the business and focus on expanding its retailer network.