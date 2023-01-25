BJ’s Wholesale Club is stepping up to provide more mental health and wellness services to its employees. The warehouse club operator recently tapped holistic platform LifeSpeak Inc. to offer education and caregiver support to 30,000 team members and their dependents.

The on-demand solutions include a library of resources covering topics such as mindfulness, resilience, managing stress and other topics. Employees can also take advantage of LifeSpeak’s support offerings to help resolve various caregiving issues. Management staff and leadership at BJ’s can leverage the platform’s resources to help understand and support their team’s caregiving needs.

[Read more: "BJ’s to Open 14th Location in Virginia"]

"LifeSpeak's digital mental health and caregiver support solutions allow us to support the unique needs of our team members across our footprint, many of whom are facing personal and caregiver challenges at home, while delivering exceptional support to our team members in the field," explained Mark Griffin, SVP and chief human resources officer at BJ's. "By providing our team members with 24/7 access to micro-learning videos, podcasts, guides and advising from hundreds of the world's leading well-being and caregiver support experts, we hope to destigmatize conversations about mental health in the workplace and expand our family-first culture."

Michael Held, LifeSpeak’s CEO and founder, cited a Mental Health America survey showing that four in five employees report workplace stress affects their relationships with friends, families and co-workers and Harvard Business School research indicating 80% of employees feel that caregiving affects their productivity. “This signals a clear need for workplace mental health and caregiving support," Held said. "By giving employees access to a diverse range of resources, personalized support, and learning opportunities, BJ's Wholesale Club is demonstrating its commitment to improving the mental health and quality of life for its employees."

Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ's operates more than 230 clubs, 160-plus BJ’s Gas locations and seven distribution centers in 18 states. The company is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.