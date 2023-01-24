Stop & Shop is ramping up efforts to curb food waste by expanding the availability of the Flashfood program. The retailer is widening the digital marketplace to 34 more stores in Massachusetts, following its implementation in 70 locations across its footprint.

Already, Stop & Shop estimates that it has diverted nearly 170,000 pounds of food from landfills through the program that connects consumers with discounted food close to its best-by date. About a third of the stores adding Flashfood Zones are located in the Cape Cod area of the state.

“We know that value and variety are important to our customers, and like Stop & Shop, many of our Massachusetts shoppers are focused on helping to reduce our carbon footprint,” said Holland Ricker, Stop & Shop's regional VP of operations. “We’re proud of this recent expansion of Flashfood to our Massachusetts customers, and hope that shopping the Flashfood marketplace at Stop & Shop will help offer them sustainable shopping options with ways to also save significantly on groceries.”

Added Josh Domingues, Flashfood’s founder and CEO: “With 16 to 18% of Massachusetts households struggling with food insecurity, it is rewarding to know that our expansion will help improve accessibility to affordable food in the region.”

At a time when consumers are seeking both value and sustainability, Stop & Shop plans to keep going with Flashfood. It announced it will roll out the digital marketplace to more stores in Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey this year.

