Shoppers in south Florida are toasting the opening of a new Fresco y Más liquor store. Parent company Southeastern Grocers held a grand opening for that location – the first standalone adult beverage store for the banner – in Miami on Jan. 18.

Located at 3897 NW 7th Street in Miami’s Central Shopping Center, the store’s varied product assortment includes more than 1,400 liquor products, more than 500 wines and a wide selection of rums. Accompaniments such as drinkware and mixers are also available.

“We are dedicated to evolving with our communities to offer our customers the best products and services they desire. After serving this local community for six years, we’re excited to increase our offerings and expand our presence in Miami. We pride ourselves on offering our Miami neighbors a wide selection and price-match guarantee to ensure a great shopping experience every time they visit,” said Sergio Benitez, director of operations for Fresco y Más,

Fresco y Más Liquor will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with about 420 grocery stores, approximately 140 liquor stores and more than 200 in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Its banners include Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores. The company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.