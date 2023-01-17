Another Sprouts Farmers Market has sprouted up in the Nashville area of Tennessee. The healthy and natural foods retailer is gearing up for a Jan. 20-22 grand opening weekend at its latest location, 5821 Nolensville Pike.

In a building spanning about 23,000 square feet, the new store is the fourth Sprouts in the area following the previous openings of markets in the nearby communities of Bellevue, Brentwood and Murfreesboro.

Sprouts has planned several activities and promotions for its grand opening celebration. The ribbon cutting kicks off the festivities on Friday, Jan. 20 at 6:45 a.m. CST, ahead of the 7:00 a.m. opening. The first 200 shoppers on both Friday and Saturday will receive a reusable bag filled with product samples.

The grocer is setting up a “vendor village” in the store during the inaugural weekend, offering customers a chance to connect with suppliers and their goods. Shoppers can also enjoy live music performances, a live remote radio broadcast and kids activities through Jan. 22. Those who sign up for a Sprouts account can get a chance to win a $500 Sprouts gift card and score 20% off purchases during the grand opening weekend. Pickup and delivery services, powered by Instacart, are available at this Nashville location.

The store on Nolensville Pike will only be the latest Sprouts for a short period of time. The grocer has set a Feb. 3 opening date for its next outpost in Lathrop, Calif.

Following a successful third quarter, the fast-growing Sprouts recently raised its full fiscal year guidance. The retailer projects net sales growth between 4.5% and 5% for the year and a 2% bump in store comps.

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market employs approximately 31,000 associates and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. The company is No. 53 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.