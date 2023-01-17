Publix Pharmacy has opened its fourth telehealth site with Beaufort Memorial Hospital, in Beaufort, S.C.. The telehealth kiosk is located at store #1716, at 33 Robert Smalls Parkway.

“Publix Pharmacy looks forward to extending new, convenient services to even more communities with the help of Beaufort Memorial Hospital,” noted VP of Publix Pharmacy Dain Rusk. “Convenience in the world of health care is something that patients value and expect. Offering telehealth services provides the comfort of a clinic, with the convenience of being in your local Publix.”

[Read more: "Publix Ups the Ante in Kentucky"]

The grocer’s telehealth centers offer a private room with teleconferencing and medical diagnostic equipment such as stethoscopes, blood pressure cuffs, high-definition cameras and other tools needed to make common diagnoses.

Patients speak directly with a licensed health care provider via videoconferencing technology to receive care for common nonemergency medical conditions, including coughs, fevers, flu and rashes. The licensed health care provider can direct the patient to use the available diagnostic tools, and then makes a diagnosis and writes any necessary prescriptions. Publix Pharmacy associates sanitize the room and equipment after each use and can assist patients. The fee to use the telehealth center is $67 per visit, with no appointments needed.

The grocer’s other telehealth kiosks operated in partnership with Beaufort Memorial are at 101 Buckwalter Place Boulevard and 2501 May River Crossing, in Bluffton, S.C., and 61 Ladys Island Drive, in Beaufort. Publix also offers telehealth services in Tampa and St. Johns County, Fla.

Employee-owned and -operated Publix has close to 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia. Publix is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.