Albertsons Cos. continues its effort to work with more diverse-owned suppliers and share their products with shoppers. The retailer has opened its annual application process for potential vendors, including individual, small- and mid-sized businesses that are 51% owned and operated by women, Black, indigenous and people of color, LGBTQ+, veterans or people with disabilities.

Applications are available online and are being accepted through Jan. 23. Launched in 2021, the Albertsons supplier diversity program also helps diverse businesses access working capital through a collaboration with financial tech company C2FO. To further support supplier diversity, equity and inclusion, Albertsons has hosted a series of virtual summits to engage with interested suppliers and brands.

“We believe that when we support and work with underrepresented businesses, we create an inviting grocery store experience that brings people together around the joys of food,” said Monique Lanaux, group VP and chief talent and diversity officer at Albertsons. “Diverse suppliers enable us to continually deliver product innovation and cultural relevance to our shelves, ensuring our curated local assortments are inclusive of the diverse communities we proudly serve.”

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. It operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 24 well-known banners, among them Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.