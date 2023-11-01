Tops Markets LLC has promoted Kathy Sautter to the role of director, corporate communications and public relations.

Sautter began her career at Tops as a public relations specialist in 2016, moving up to the position of public relations manager two years later. In her new role, she will handle all external Tops corporate communication, public relations, and manage internal company communication. Sautter will also oversee local governmental affairs, fostering the relationships that the grocer has established in its operating area.

Additionally, as Tops finalizes its merger activities with Price Chopper/Market 32, Sautter will work closely with Northeast Shared Services to ensure continuity and support for Tops in the future. During her time with the company, Sautter was instrumental in overseeing crisis communication during the COVID-19 pandemic and in the aftermath of a mass shooting last May at a Tops store in Buffalo, N.Y.

A resident of Lancaster, N.Y., where she lives with her husband, Sautter is a Grammy Award winner with the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus, a recipient of Progressive Grocer’s Top Women in Grocery Award in 2018 and a local children’s book author.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets LLC operates 150 supermarkets, including five franchise stores, and employs more than 14,000 associates in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont. The banner’s parent company, Northeast Grocery Inc., is No. 44 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.