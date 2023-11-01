Advertisement

News Briefs

01/11/2023

eGrowcery, AdAdapted Team to Grow Retailers’ Digital Footprint

eGrowcery, a white-label e-commerce platform developer, and AdAdapted, an advertising technology solution that gets CPG brands onto shopping lists and into carts, have partnered to help retailers grow their digital footprint and related sales. The move will also support efforts by CPG brands to personalize the shopping experience and drive engagement, purchase intent and increased spend on retailers’ digital advertising platforms.

“This partnership is all about eGrowcery and AdAdapted driving more platform eyeballs and enabling more sales for the retailers we serve,” said Patrick Hughes, CEO of Birmingham, Mich.-based eGrowcery. “It creates the optimal combination of shoppable promotional messages that are relevant to the shoppers’ needs and match those with our retail client’s objectives. If we are not continually helping our retailers grow, we are not doing our job."

The joint AdAdapted-eGrowcery offering helps retailers and brands extend their reach to where customers organically spend their time online, while also giving them a first-to-market path to conversion with just one click.

“AdAdapted and eGrowcery are creating a superior digital shopping experience that will drive measurable results for both suppliers and retailers,” said Molly McFarland, co-founder and chief revenue officer of Ann Arbor, Mich.-based AdAdapted. “AdAdapted’s patented shoppable technology and experienced sales and execution team, combined with eGrowcery’s superior e-commerce experience, creates a win for the customer, advertiser and retailer.”

01/11/2023

CVS, Walgreens Now Sourcing 100% Cage-Free Eggs at All Locations

CVS and Walgreens have fulfilled their commitments to source 100% cage-free eggs nationally three years ahead of schedule. CVS, which has 9,900 stores, fulfilled its commitment in December 2022, and Walgreens, which has 8,886 stores, fulfilled its commitment this month. Both worked with The Humane League to accelerate the timeline of their fulfillments.

“These accelerated cage-free fulfillments by Walgreens and CVS are precedent-setting for the retail industry and prove there’s no reason other companies can’t, at the very least, meet their 2025 commitments to go cage-free,” said Tim Sage, corporate relations specialist at The Humane League, which is based in New York. “By demonstrating a commitment to the ethical and humane treatment of animals in their supply chains, these retail leaders are acknowledging that confining hens in cages is inhumane and unacceptable.” 

The Humane League has worked with 2,300 companies to establish cage-free commitments. 

Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens, which operates retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, is No. 5 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. With its CVS Pharmacy subsidiary operating almost 10,000 locations nationwide, Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Health is No. 7 on PG’s list.

01/10/2023

Invafresh Creates and Fills Chief Customer Officer Position

Invafresh, which provides a cloud-based fresh retail platform for grocers, has named Sarah Sandberg as its first chief customer officer. She joins the company’s executive team to spearhead the scaling of its customer engagement strategy across the business at a time of ongoing expansion.

Most recently, Sandberg served as SVP of customer success at Lightspeed Commerce. Before that, she was an SVP of customer success at NuOrder, which was acquired by Lightspeed in 2021. Sandberg's background also includes senior roles with Etail Solutions and Fuel Cycle.

“Her passion and drive for customer success is evident in her leadership experience,” said Tim Spencer, CEO of the Mississauga, Ontario-based Invafresh. “We’re committed to delivering a best-in-class experience for our customers, and this newly created position is demonstration of our focus on being a trusted partner to our customers. With her customer-first approach, Sarah has proven experience to build upon the exceptional level of customer care we’ve created.”

Sandberg said she’ll hit the ground running to make a positive impact on how grocers use technology to provide shoppers with optimal fresh experiences. “My focus will be to ensure our customers get the most value out of their investment with Invafresh by understanding their business needs and providing data science backed actionable insights to their operations. I look forward to visiting our customers to learn more about their business goals when it comes to their Fresh operations,” she declared.

Earlier this month, Invafresh shared its outlook for the top five grocery industry trends in 2023. Among those trends: more investments in AI and machine learning for forecasting and automation; a greater focus on sustainability; the growth of commissary kitchens and centralized production planning; the rise of data-driven decision making with prescriptive analytics; and migration from on-premises software to the cloud.

01/10/2023

Weis Markets Offers Same-Day Grocery Delivery Via Instacart

Weis Markets Inc. and Instacart have formed a partnership to offer same-day grocery delivery from 133 Weis locations in Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware. 

“We are committed to offering our customers more convenient grocery options, from in-store shopping to online ordering with pickup or delivery,” said Weis Markets VP of Marketing and Advertising Maria Rizzo, who was recently promoted from the role of director of marketing. “This partnership unlocks new ways for customers in Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware to shop online with Weis Markets.” 

San Francisco-based Instacart​​​ offers same-day grocery delivery and pickup services in as fast as an hour. The company partners with more than 1,000 national, regional and local retail banners, including unique brand names, to deliver from more than 75,000 stores across more than 13,000 cities in the United States – including all 50 states – and Canada. 

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 61 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named it one of the Top 10 Regional Operators to Watch in 2022.

01/10/2023

AdsPostX Partners With Retail Media Powerhouse CitrusAd

Post-transaction ad platform AdsPostX has revealed a global retail media partnership with CitrusAd that empowers retailers to provide relevant ads through a customer’s complete shopping experience, to the confirmation page after they check out. 

AdsPostX delivers personalized offers through Nexos, a proprietary targeting technology. E-commerce businesses can enhance their retail media offering andgenerate incremental revenue by serving endemic and non-endemic ads on their purchase confirmation page.

Jon Nolz, the former head of Groupon’s retail media network and now CEO of Seattle-based AdsPostX said: “Our company offers retailers an easy-to-integrate ad platform that drives high-yielding revenue from advertisers they don’t currently get access to, on top of providing opportunities to existing advertisers. We are using machine learning to enhance a retailer’s shopping experience after checkout, increasing shopper retention and trip frequency to keep a retailer’s customers coming back.

“We are excited that a category leader such as CitrusAd has chosen our technology and our team to be their post transaction partner,” added Nolz. “We look forward to doing our part in helping their retailers maximize their potential and drive incrementality in the retail media space.”

CitrusAd launched in 2017 and was acquired by Publicis in 2021. With its on-site ad-serving platform, CitrusAd provides technology and retail media support with retail partners across the world, including GoPuff, Hy-Vee and Wakefern. Powered by Epsilon, CitrusAd offers identity-led, off-site advertising that drives traffic to retailers’ platforms.

“We are always looking for ways to innovate and offer something new to our clients, either building ourselves or bringing in partners with technology experts in their respective fields,” said David Haase, CEO of St. Petersburg, Fla.-based CitrusAd Americas. “We did our research, and AdsPostX is an exciting extension to our capabilities and our hundreds of global retail partners, providing a new monetization tool for retailers, and advertising opportunity for brands and advertisers.”

01/10/2023

Ahold Delhaize CFO Natalie Knight Leaving Company

Natalie Knight, CFO of Ahold Delhaize since 2020, has informed the company that she will leave to pursue another career opportunity in the U.S., giving six months’ notice. The company has begun searching for a successor. Knight’s upcoming role wasn’t identified.

“Although her time at Ahold Delhaize has been short, I respect Natalie’s decision to move her family back to the U.S. after more than 25 years in Europe,” noted Ahold Delhaize President and CEO Frans Muller. “During her tenure here, Natalie has had a positive impact on our company, driving greater alignment across the finance function, fueling our Save for our Customers program, and taking financial reporting and communication to the next level. Her passion for sustainability and diversity has supported advancing these topics across our business. I look forward to our continued collaboration through the next months as we further implement our Leading Together strategy.” 

“It has been an honor to serve this great company and its associates during a time when the COVID-19 pandemic showed us the importance of grocery retail in the communities we serve,” said Knight. “I am proud that throughout it all, we’ve been able to deliver not only strong financial results, but also ensure financial stability of the company, advance e-commerce profitability and increase our future-focused investments such as sustainability. I look forward to [working] with Frans and the team to ensure a smooth transition and to help identify my successor.”

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize that operates more than 2,000 stores across 23 states under the Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop brands, as well as e-grocer FreshDirect, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.