Invafresh, which provides a cloud-based fresh retail platform for grocers, has named Sarah Sandberg as its first chief customer officer. She joins the company’s executive team to spearhead the scaling of its customer engagement strategy across the business at a time of ongoing expansion.

Most recently, Sandberg served as SVP of customer success at Lightspeed Commerce. Before that, she was an SVP of customer success at NuOrder, which was acquired by Lightspeed in 2021. Sandberg's background also includes senior roles with Etail Solutions and Fuel Cycle.

“Her passion and drive for customer success is evident in her leadership experience,” said Tim Spencer, CEO of the Mississauga, Ontario-based Invafresh. “We’re committed to delivering a best-in-class experience for our customers, and this newly created position is demonstration of our focus on being a trusted partner to our customers. With her customer-first approach, Sarah has proven experience to build upon the exceptional level of customer care we’ve created.”

Sandberg said she’ll hit the ground running to make a positive impact on how grocers use technology to provide shoppers with optimal fresh experiences. “My focus will be to ensure our customers get the most value out of their investment with Invafresh by understanding their business needs and providing data science backed actionable insights to their operations. I look forward to visiting our customers to learn more about their business goals when it comes to their Fresh operations,” she declared.

Earlier this month, Invafresh shared its outlook for the top five grocery industry trends in 2023. Among those trends: more investments in AI and machine learning for forecasting and automation; a greater focus on sustainability; the growth of commissary kitchens and centralized production planning; the rise of data-driven decision making with prescriptive analytics; and migration from on-premises software to the cloud.