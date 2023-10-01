Natalie Knight, CFO of Ahold Delhaize since 2020, has informed the company that she will leave to pursue another career opportunity in the U.S., giving six months’ notice. The company has begun searching for a successor. Knight’s upcoming role wasn’t identified.

“Although her time at Ahold Delhaize has been short, I respect Natalie’s decision to move her family back to the U.S. after more than 25 years in Europe,” noted Ahold Delhaize President and CEO Frans Muller. “During her tenure here, Natalie has had a positive impact on our company, driving greater alignment across the finance function, fueling our Save for our Customers program, and taking financial reporting and communication to the next level. Her passion for sustainability and diversity has supported advancing these topics across our business. I look forward to our continued collaboration through the next months as we further implement our Leading Together strategy.”

“It has been an honor to serve this great company and its associates during a time when the COVID-19 pandemic showed us the importance of grocery retail in the communities we serve,” said Knight. “I am proud that throughout it all, we’ve been able to deliver not only strong financial results, but also ensure financial stability of the company, advance e-commerce profitability and increase our future-focused investments such as sustainability. I look forward to [working] with Frans and the team to ensure a smooth transition and to help identify my successor.”

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize that operates more than 2,000 stores across 23 states under the Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop brands, as well as e-grocer FreshDirect, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.