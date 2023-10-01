La Brea Bakery closed its La Brea Bakery Café locations in Los Angeles and the Downtown Disney District in Anaheim, Calif., on Jan. 9, having made the strategic decision to exit the restaurant business and continue to focus on expanding the La Brea Bakery business through the retail grocery and foodservice channels. The Aspire Bakeries human resources team began working directly with affected employees at the two locations.

The franchised La Brea Bakery kiosks in the Reno International Airport in Nevada and New York’s JFK Airport will remain open.

“We are so thankful and hold a tremendous amount of appreciation for our employees, and for our customers who have frequented La Brea Bakery Café over the years,” noted Tyson Yu, CEO of Los Angeles-based Aspire Bakeries, which owns La Brea Bakery. “Our flagship café location on La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles is where the La Brea Bakery magic started 34 years ago. These humble beginnings are an integral part of the brand history, and we will forever be grateful to the local community for their support over the years. While we will no longer be operating the cafés in Los Angeles or at Disneyland Resort, you can still find our delicious La Brea Bakery artisan breads in your local grocery in-store bakery and at other locations that serve artisan breads.”

La Brea Bakery began at a restaurant on La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles, growing into the No. 1 artisan bread brand nationally. Still made using its original custom sourdough starter, the La Brea Bakery recipe hasn’t changed in 34 years. The company bakes artisan bread daily at its bakeries in California and New Jersey.