It’s as much of a tradition as a midnight “Auld Lang Syne”: A trends recap of the soon-to-end year.

A look at Google's top searches for 2022 provides a glimpse at what was on consumers’ minds – and leading their fingertips on screens – over the past 12 months. Overall, the early 2022 trend of Wordle topped the list, followed by the term “election results” and the celebrity name Betty White following her passing.

Relevant to the grocery and retail industry, the top terms related to product shortages were, in order, diesel shortage, baby formula shortage, tampon shortage, Adderall shortage, sriracha shortage, food shortage, cream cheese shortage, avocado shortage and lettuce shortage.

Consumers continuing to cook at home following the pandemic and during a year marked by continually spiking food costs also looked to Google to find buzzworthy recipes. Chief among those recipes in 2022 – peaking in November – was sugo, an Italian sauce made with tomatoes, basil, garlic, onion and olive oil.

Other trending dishes for the year according to Google’s data were Cincinnati chili, “Marry Me” chicken, quick pancakes, mango pie, green goddess salad and grinder sandwiches. Celebrity recipes also made the top 10, including a Jennifer Aniston salad and Bella Hadid sandwich, while a spaghetti dish inspired by the streaming show “The Bear” also caused consumers to look for how to make it.

Social media platform TikTok also released its findings on foods trends of the past year based on its content. Leading the way was cloud bread with 3.4 billion views, followed by baked oats with 1.3 billion views, charcuterie boards with 1.2 billion views, pasta chips with 1.1 billion views and mug cake with one billion views. Throughout the year, grocers may have heard shopper queries about other TikTok-inspired fare that racked up views, like birria tacos, pink sauce and butter boards.