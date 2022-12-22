In January, when most people are still keen to stick to their New Year’s resolutions, natural and organic grocery store chain Earth Fare will roll out a free monthly webinar series featuring educational content to help consumers live healthier lives.

The series will kick off on Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. EST with Amber Lynn Vitale, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.-based vitamin and supplement maker Garden of Life, instructing attendees on health benefits of safe detoxes. Vitale, a certified nutritionist, ayurvedic clinical consultant, advanced bodyworker and yoga therapist who collaborates with functional-medicine doctors and other integrative practitioners, has been a part of the Garden of Life education team since 2014.

“When executed safely, cleanses and detoxes can be extremely effective at helping various systems in the body function at peak levels,” noted Vitale. “The start of a brand-new year offers us the opportunity to hit our body’s reset button and establish healthier habits that will reap benefits the whole year.”

During January, all Garden of Life products sold at Earth Fare will be 25% off, with webinar participants receiving a $10-off coupon on a $50 purchase of any items in the store.

“Garden of Life shares Earth Fare’s promise to provide our customers not only with the foods and products to lead a healthier lifestyle, but also the education and resources to confidently incorporate healthier habits into their lives,” said Laurie Aker, director of marketing at Asheville, N.C.-based Earth Fare. “We are thrilled to partner with them on what we hope will be the first of many impactful educational opportunities.”

Earth Fare operates under Hulsing Enterprises and its president and CEO, Dennis Hulsing, and Earth Fare’s COO, Henry Kugler. The grocer operates more than 20 locations in eight Southeast and Midwest states.