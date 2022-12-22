Albertsons Cos. has revealed that on Dec. 19, the State of Washington Supreme Court set a date for the review of the temporary restraining order against the company’s previously announced $6.85-per-common-share special dividend. The Washington Supreme Court, sitting en banc, will review the appeal of the attorney general of the State of Washington on Feb. 9, 2023. The temporary restraining order will remain in effect until there is a further order issued by the Washington Supreme Court. Albertsons has filed a motion to further expedite the Washington Supreme Court’s en banc review.

The company also noted that on Dec. 20, the U.S. Circuit Court for the District of Columbia denied the motion filed by the California, Illinois and District of Columbia attorneys general for an injunction pending appeal and an administrative stay of the payment of the special dividend. On Nov. 8, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia denied the request by the California, Illinois and District of Columbia attorneys general for a temporary restraining order against the payment of the special dividend.

Albertsons Cos. continues to maintain that the claim brought by the attorney general of the State of Washington, as well as the similar lawsuit brought by the attorneys general of California, Illinois and the District of Columbia, is meritless and provides no legal basis for preventing the payment of the special dividend. Albertsons’ position has been supported by favorable rulings in both circuit and district courts in the District of Columbia, and a Washington state court.

Albertsons Cos.’ proposed merger with The Kroger Co. is continuing through required regulatory review, which includes obtaining clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on the list.