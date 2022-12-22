Six leaders in the specialty food world, including Dwight Richmond, director of center store at independent grocer Town & Country Markets, will be recognized by the Specialty Food Association (SFA) at the trade organization’s upcoming 2023 Winter Fancy Food Show. In recognition of their contributions to the specialty food industry, the honorees will receive their 2023 Leadership Awards during the show on Monday, Jan. 16, at 4 p.m.

Richmond will be recognized in the Outstanding Buyer category, which was added this year, along with Emerging Leader. Before coming to Town & Country, which operates six stores in Washington state, he worked at such retailers as Whole Foods Market, The Fresh Market, Earth Fare, and Dean & Deluca. Richmond also worked in distribution at KeHE and Cavallero Specialty Foods, and as a broker at CA Fortune.

The other Leadership Award honorees are as follows:

• Sustainability: Mike Noonan, Bitchin’ Sauce

• Citizenship: Luke Schneider, Fire Department Coffee

• Vision: David Kemp, Village Gourmet/Les Trois Petits Cochons

• Emerging Leader (tie): Dani Zuchovicki, The Hatchery; David Schmunk, African Dream Foods

“The specialty food industry is full of inspiring individuals advancing their businesses and making a difference in the world,” said Denise Purcell, VP, resource development for the New York-based SFA, which represents manufacturers, importers, retailers, distributors, brokers and others in the specialty food industry. “We expanded the scope of our Leadership Awards to recognize even more of these remarkable business leaders.”

Slated to take place Jan. 15-17, 2023, in Las Vegas, the 2023 Winter Fancy Food Show is the largest B2B-only specialty food and beverage show in the U.S.