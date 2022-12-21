Last month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service proposed changes to the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, otherwise known as WIC. Following the USDA’s recommendation to reduce benefits for milk and dairy purchases and allow for non-dairy substitutes, one dairy group is voicing its concern.

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) shared results of a new survey showing that 20% of WIC participants would not re-enroll in the program if USDA cuts milk and dairy benefits. More than four in five (76%) program members said they are concerned with the proposal and 35% reported that they will have to use non-WIC funds to buy milk and dairy. The poll was conducted by Morning Consult between Dec. 14-16.

“Reducing WIC benefits for milk and dairy will make life harder for millions of women, new mothers, infants, and children at a challenging time of high food costs and rising food insecurity,” said Michael Dykes, D.V.M., IDFA’s president and CEO. “Moreover, USDA’s own proposal flies in the face of the federal Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which says 90% of Americans are not consuming enough dairy to meet daily requirements. USDA must reverse course and find ways to improve program participation by encouraging the purchase of nutritious dairy products rather than penalizing low-income moms and families during tough economic conditions.”

IFDA’s research affirmed that most WIC participants use their benefits to buy items in this category, with 78% purchasing dairy products through the program. That compares to 75% of beneficiaries who buy fruits, 68% who buy vegetables, 67% who buy grains and 57% who buy protein.