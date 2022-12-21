Walmart Canada has named Gonzalo Gebara president and CEO, effective Jan. 30, 2023, pending work authorization. Gebara takes the reins from JP Suarez, EVP, chief administration officer and regional CEO for Walmart International, who has led Walmart Canada on an interim basis for the past six months and will continue to oversee the market.

Having joined Walmart in 2000, Gebara has held roles of increasing responsibility in finance, strategy, e-commerce, marketing and operations in such markets as the United States, Argentina and Chile, driving critical business outcomes. His most recent position was that of Walmart Chile CEO.

“Gonzalo is an experienced retail leader with extensive knowledge across the industry and our business,” noted Judith McKenna, president and CEO of Walmart International. “Under his leadership, he led the transformation of the business in Chile, strengthening our omnichannel capabilities and developing an ecosystem of services for our Chilean customers. Gonzalo is ideally suited to lead Walmart Canada as it continues its journey to help even more Canadian families save money and live better.”

“Walmart Canada has over 100,000 dedicated and talented associates and a strong foundation to build on,” said Gebara. “I look forward to working with our associates to continue to strengthen, innovate and grow our business in Canada.”

One of Canada’s largest employers, Walmart Canada has more than 400 stores nationwide, with 100,000-plus associates serving 1.5 million customers daily. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.