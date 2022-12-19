Schnuck Markets, Inc. has been named “Proud Grocery Partner” for the new St. Louis FC soccer club’s upcoming season. The grocer will sponsor a “Player Pals” program during each home game, which will allow local children to accompany players as they walk out onto the pitch and stand with them during pre-game ceremonies.

“As St. Louis’ hometown grocer, Schnucks is excited to welcome St. Louis CITY SC to our great sports city and proud to be a part of their inaugural season,” said Schnucks Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Bill Bradley. “We look forward to cultivating a longstanding partnership with the club and to celebrating professional soccer with CITY fans.”

[Read more: "Schnucks Bringing 2nd Eatwell Market to Missouri"]

Schnucks also plans to collaborate with the team on community outreach projects throughout the region. The company’s other current sponsorship partners include the St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues, Saint Louis University, University of Missouri, University of Illinois, World Wide Technology Raceway and others.

“St. Louis CITY SC is already inspiring our next generation of soccer players,” said Schnucks Brand Manager Zach Collins. “Our hope is to watch a St. Louis kid go from being a Schnucks-sponsored Player Pal alongside CITY’s starting eleven today, to wearing the St. Louis CITY SC kit on the pitch with the first team tomorrow.”

St. Louis-based Schnucks employs 12,000 associates and is No. 64 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.