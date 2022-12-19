The Hass Avocado Board has named four new executive committee board members who will replace outgoing members as their tenure concludes. For the 2023 board year, the board welcomes Sergio Chavez (at top left), an importer who will take over as treasurer; Jorge Hernandez (at top right), an importer from London Fruit who will serve as chairperson; Susan Pinkerton (at bottom left), a California producer who will step in as secretary; and C.J. Shade (at bottom right), a California producer who will be vice chairperson.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be elected as chairperson for 2023,” said Hernandez. “I am looking forward to continuing to support Hass Avocado Board and its efforts alongside my fellow industry members, especially in an expanded role. As the only independent avocado organization, Hass Avocado Board is dedicated to the success of the entire industry, and we look forward to continuing our mission of making fresh Hass avocados America’s favorite fruit.”

The board meets for times a year to help guide the group’s policies and direction. According to the avocado organization, Hass Avocado Board’s structure is unique in that its board meetings include international representation.

According to Hass Avocado Board, the avocado industry is a $7 billion industry in the U.S. In November, the group shared results of a new study showing that the first quarter is the new peak for avocado retail sales.