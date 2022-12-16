Amazon Just Walk Out and Amazon One technology have rolled out in 816 Market, located at Section 105 on the main concourse of T-Mobile Center, a sports and live entertainment venue in Kansas City, Mo. The store enables customers to select snacks and beverages without waiting in line to checkout, and shoppers can enter the store and pay with a scan of their palm. Customers aged 21 or older may buy alcohol after showing valid ID to a store attendant for age verification.

“816 Market is the first frictionless store location in both a Missouri and Kansas sports and live entertainment venue to employ Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One,” noted Jay Cooper, general manager of T-Mobile Center. “Collaborating with Amazon and [Chicago-based restaurant and hospitality company] Levy to debut a faster concession experience through innovation is an incredible opportunity.”

“T-Mobile Center has a rich history of hosting some of the most popular events in the U.S., like NCAA basketball tournaments, world-renowned musicians and top-performing artists,” said Dilip Kumar, VP, AWS Applications. “We’re thrilled to be collaborating with T-Mobile Center and Levy to enable an effortless shopping experience using Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One for guests so they can grab what they need and get back to their seats as fast as possible.”

An award-winning venue operated by Los Angeles-based ASM Global, T-Mobile Center has welcomed more than 12 million guests since opening in 2007.

Last month, the Amazon technologies debuted at Bridgestone Arena – a first for a Nashville, Tenn., sports and entertainment venue – with another store powered by both frictionless shopping solutions slated to open at the same arena early next year.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.