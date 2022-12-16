Advertisement

News Briefs

12/16/2022

More Than Half of U.S. Consumers Plan to Be With Others for Holidays

Festive Family Gathering Teaser

After two years of pandemic-driven lockdowns, consumers are eager to get back to holiday entertaining. A recent survey conducted by The NPD Group has found that 52% of consumers are less concerned about COVID-19 this year versus a year ago, up 20 points from 2021, and 55% said that they intend to host or visit family and or friends during the holidays, an eight-point increase from last year.

“After two years of dealing with pandemic concerns, consumers are anxious and excited to entertain and attend parties this holiday season,” noted Joe Dreochowski, home and home improvement industry advisor at NPD, a global market information company that merged with Chicago-based IRI last July. “As a result, they are increasingly looking to socialize, shop and gather with friends and family, which will naturally spur more retail growth opportunities during the holidays.”  

In the housewares category, the entertaining-related subcategories that usually experience a sales bump during the holiday season include barware tools and sets; bottle openers; coasters; corkscrews; ice buckets; pie/cake/brownie servers; tea tools; non-electric wine aerators; and wine tool sets. Alcohol-related beverageware shapes, such as wine glasses, highball glasses/tumblers, old-fashioned glasses, goblets, pilsner/pub, and martini glasses, are also in demand for holiday entertaining, and cheese/charcuterie boards, chip-and-dip servers, tiered serveware, and platter trays all unsurprisingly see sales increases ahead of Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“Traditionally, holiday parties are held the two weekends before Christmas,” added Derochowski. “This year, with Christmas falling on a Sunday and Hanukkah beginning on Dec. 18 and ending on Dec. 26, could mean more extended celebrations. Holiday guests may stay further into the next week, which means more opportunities for baking together, entertaining or preparing extra food to have leftovers.”

12/15/2022

Publix Brings Bedside Medication Delivery to Florida Hospital

Publix Cape Coral Teaser Teaser

Publix Pharmacy is partnering with Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, Fla., to bring patients access to bedside delivery of prescription medications prior to being discharged. The service is free of charge, and patients can make payments upon delivery and obtain future refills from any Publix Pharmacy location.

“At Publix Pharmacy, caring for our customers and communities means continuing to look for ways to provide services and convenience for our patients when they need it most,” said Publix VP of Pharmacy Dain Rusk. “We are excited to extend bedside delivery of prescription medications to patients of Manatee Memorial Hospital and hope to help with their road to recovery after discharge.”

“Our goal in our collaboration with Publix Pharmacy is to provide our patients with the medications they need to keep them healthy before they leave the building,” said Manatee Memorial Hospital Director of Pharmacy James Wengerd. “Patients will leave our hospital knowing what medications to take and how much they cost.”

Employee-owned and -operated Publix has close to 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia. Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

12/14/2022

Filippo Berio USA Names New CEO

Dusan Kaljevic

International olive oil company Salov Group has appointed a new CEO to lead its Filippo Berio USA subsidiary. Dusan Kaljevic has been promoted to the position from his most recent role as deputy CEO.

Kaljevic succeeds retiring CEO Marco de Ceglie, who is credited with growing the Lyndhurst, N.J.-based division’s presence as a supplier of extra virgin olive oil, pestos and other specialty products. De Ceglie is capping a 40-year career in the CPG industry, where he was a leader in strategic operations, sales, marketing and finance.

Kalijevic and de Ceglie worked closely together to ensure a smooth transition. The new CEO will also rely on his extensive CPG industry background. He joined Salov Group in 2012 and helped expand distribution of products, including Filippo Berrio's growing roster of offerings, into more than 20 countries.

“We are confident that Dusan Kaljevic will leverage his commercial and operational expertise and corporate leadership skills to further Filippo Berio's mission and goals,” remarked Fabio Maccari, Salov Group’s global CEO. “We are eternally grateful to Marco de Ceglie for his devotion to Filippo Berio USA. His tenacity to grow the brand, dedication to consumers and desire to cultivate partnerships leaves a lasting impression.”

“Dusan has been a trusted partner, long supporting the expansion and adoption of Filippo Berio products in the U.S. and beyond,” said De Ceglie. “He is fully aligned with the brand’s commitment to innovation and excellence, and I am certain that he will lead Filippo Berio USA and its partners, employees and customers into a successful and fruitful future.”

For his part, Kaljevic said he is ready to hit the ground running. In 2023, our initial points of focus will be to continue reducing environmental impact through sustainable innovation, increase the development of diverse local talent and further expand the business’ geographic footprint,” he declared.

Filippo Berio is a legacy olive oil provider, founded 155 years ago in Italy. The brand is now available in 75 countries. 

12/14/2022

Savi Provisions Expands Footprint in Atlanta Market

Milton GA

A new food market is coming to the metro Atlanta area. Savi Provisions, a boutique grocer, recently welcomed shoppers to its location at 12630 Crabapple Road in the town of Milton, Ga., north of downtown Atlanta.

The 3,644-square-foot store offers organic and specialty groceries, beer, wine and spirits as well as craft coffees and prepared foods. The in-store café offers breakfast sandwiches, omelets, burritos and gourmet sandwiches. Just in time for the holidays the store also touts a catering menu.

Billed as a neighborhood destination, Savi Provisions operates at least 14 other markets in the Atlanta area and is set to expand into Tennessee with a location in Nashville. The company was founded in 2009 by entrepreneur and developer Paul Nair.

12/14/2022

FMI Opposes Proposed Independent-Contractor Rule

Grocery Delivery Teaser

In response to proposed regulations, FMI – The Food Industry Association has filed a letter opposing the U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL) revamp of the rule that determines whether a worker is an independent contractor. FMI is calling on DOL to retain the current independent-contractor framework and not replace it with a proposal that expands factors for determination.

The Fair Labor Standards Act governs how a business classifies a worker, including an independent contractor in a gig profession, as an employee for federal wage and overtime requirements. The proposed rule applies six or more factors in determining whether an independent contractor must be classified as an employee, instead of the current policy, which applies two core factors.  

“FMI members need the flexibility to utilize the staffing resources of vendors and contractors, such as on-demand delivery services, to address evolving requirements of our 21st-century economy and workforce,” said Christine Pollack, VP of government relations at Arlington, Va.-based FMI 

Pollack continued, “The workforce shortage remains the food industry’s top supply chain challenge. Coupling this shortage with the growing demand for e-commerce grocery services and direct-to-home delivery further complicates matters for businesses in our industry. DOL should foster a regulatory environment that promotes a diversity of work arrangements and not tie the hands of businesses that seek staffing help and individual contractors who seek independence.”  

FMI also signed comments filed by Coalition for Workforce Innovation (CWI) that detail legal arguments against the proposed rule.

Members of CWI are disappointed with the department’s antiquated approach towards a growing and vibrant segment of the economy, noted CWI Chair Evan Armstrong. Returning to the older and more confusing standard does not reflect the wishes of affected stakeholders and could disrupt the livelihoods of millions of innovative, independent professionals who work in nearly every industry throughout our economyUltimately, the proposed rule could chill modern work relationships by greatly reducing clarity for workers and employers.”

12/14/2022

Target Aims Deals, Digital Services to Last-Minute Shoppers

Target Drive Up order

As the holiday rush is in full force, so are Target Corp.’s efforts to attract last-minute shoppers. The retailer is touting its convenient same-day fulfillment services and discounts in the runup to Christmas and other winter occasions.  

Time-crunched holiday buyers can place free order pickup or drive-up orders before 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and retrieve their items within a couple of hours. The Christmas Eve window for same-day delivery with Shipt extends through 4 p.m. on Dec. 24; those deliveries are free, but a $35 order minimum is required.

Target is offering several deals to shoppers hurriedly checking off items on their gift lifts and preparing for celebrations. From now through Dec. 17, shoppers can score up to 30% off clothing and accessory products, shoes and family sleepwear and 40% off kitchen appliances including Ninja and KitchenAid. Seasonal décor and trees are also on sale, by as much as 30%. Eleventh-hour shoppers who visit Target in-store or online from Dec. 18-24 can gain even more savings, such as up to 60% off video games for PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Xbox, up 50% off several toy brands, up to 50% off small kitchen appliances like Keurig and PowerXL, up to 50% off connected home and security products from Amazon, Ring, Google and even steeper discounts on seasonal apparel and décor. Savings on gift cards include 15% off Game Pass gift cards and 5% off pre-paid gift cards with the use of a Target RedCard.

The deals come at a time when shoppers are balancing holiday spending with a desire to rein in costs. In November, Target downgraded its holiday quarter outlook after noting a “significant change in shopping patterns.”

Most Target locations will close at 8 p.m. local time on Dec. 24 and reopen at their regular time on Dec. 26.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations.