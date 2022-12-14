Meijer Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. have teamed up to offer on-demand scheduled grocery delivery to customers across the Midwest, solidifying Uber Eats’ national expansion of service for consumers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Beginning this week and continuing through the winter, shoppers are able to shop for holiday favorites at almost 250 Meijer locations via Uber and Uber Eats, with orders delivered on-demand directly to their doors. Meijer locations will be featured stores on the Uber Eats app this season and also included in Uber’s Holiday Shop, a one-tap destination for festive essentials.

Uber One members can receive $0 delivery fees and 5% off Meijer orders of $35 or, and all consumers can get $10 off their first $40-plus Meijer order from Uber Eats with the code MEIJER10 through Dec. 31.

“Meijer is known for freshness — fresh food, fresh thinking and a focus on innovation makes them a natural partner for Uber,” said Christian Freese, head of grocery and new verticals across the United States and Canada for San Francisco-based Uber. “We’re thrilled to be bringing their fresh selection to Uber and Uber Eats across much of the country, and to be working together to deliver must-have groceries to America’s doorsteps, just in time for the holidays.”

Uber’s other grocery partners include Albertsons Cos., SpartanNash and Grocery Outlet. The company delivers grocery, convenience, alcohol and retail products in 30-plus countries.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer, with more than 400 supercenters, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin