International olive oil company Salov Group has appointed a new CEO to lead its Filippo Berio USA subsidiary. Dusan Kaljevic has been promoted to the position from his most recent role as deputy CEO.

Kaljevic succeeds retiring CEO Marco de Ceglie, who is credited with growing the Lyndhurst, N.J.-based division’s presence as a supplier of extra virgin olive oil, pestos and other specialty products. De Ceglie is capping a 40-year career in the CPG industry, where he was a leader in strategic operations, sales, marketing and finance.

Kalijevic and de Ceglie worked closely together to ensure a smooth transition. The new CEO will also rely on his extensive CPG industry background. He joined Salov Group in 2012 and helped expand distribution of products, including Filippo Berrio's growing roster of offerings, into more than 20 countries.

“We are confident that Dusan Kaljevic will leverage his commercial and operational expertise and corporate leadership skills to further Filippo Berio's mission and goals,” remarked Fabio Maccari, Salov Group’s global CEO. “We are eternally grateful to Marco de Ceglie for his devotion to Filippo Berio USA. His tenacity to grow the brand, dedication to consumers and desire to cultivate partnerships leaves a lasting impression.”

“Dusan has been a trusted partner, long supporting the expansion and adoption of Filippo Berio products in the U.S. and beyond,” said De Ceglie. “He is fully aligned with the brand’s commitment to innovation and excellence, and I am certain that he will lead Filippo Berio USA and its partners, employees and customers into a successful and fruitful future.”

For his part, Kaljevic said he is ready to hit the ground running. “In 2023, our initial points of focus will be to continue reducing environmental impact through sustainable innovation, increase the development of diverse local talent and further expand the business’ geographic footprint,” he declared.

Filippo Berio is a legacy olive oil provider, founded 155 years ago in Italy. The brand is now available in 75 countries.