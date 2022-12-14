In response to proposed regulations, FMI – The Food Industry Association has filed a letter opposing the U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL) revamp of the rule that determines whether a worker is an independent contractor. FMI is calling on DOL to retain the current independent-contractor framework and not replace it with a proposal that expands factors for determination.

The Fair Labor Standards Act governs how a business classifies a worker, including an independent contractor in a gig profession, as an employee for federal wage and overtime requirements. The proposed rule applies six or more factors in determining whether an independent contractor must be classified as an employee, instead of the current policy, which applies two core factors.

“FMI members need the flexibility to utilize the staffing resources of vendors and contractors, such as on-demand delivery services, to address evolving requirements of our 21st-century economy and workforce,” said Christine Pollack, VP of government relations at Arlington, Va.-based FMI.

Pollack continued, “The workforce shortage remains the food industry’s top supply chain challenge. Coupling this shortage with the growing demand for e-commerce grocery services and direct-to-home delivery further complicates matters for businesses in our industry. DOL should foster a regulatory environment that promotes a diversity of work arrangements and not tie the hands of businesses that seek staffing help and individual contractors who seek independence.”

FMI also signed comments filed by Coalition for Workforce Innovation (CWI) that detail legal arguments against the proposed rule.

“Members of CWI are disappointed with the department’s antiquated approach towards a growing and vibrant segment of the economy,” noted CWI Chair Evan Armstrong. “Returning to the older and more confusing standard does not reflect the wishes of affected stakeholders and could disrupt the livelihoods of millions of innovative, independent professionals who work in nearly every industry throughout our economy. Ultimately, the proposed rule could chill modern work relationships by greatly reducing clarity for workers and employers.”