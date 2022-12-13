Advertisement

News Briefs

12/13/2022

dunnhumby Names 1st President for Americas

Matt O'Grady

Data science company dunnhumby has created and filled a new position of president for the Americas. Matt O’Grady will step into that role, reporting to CEO Dan Olley.

O’Grady will spearhead dunnhumby’s growth strategy across North and South America. He brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the media and advertising space, mostly recently as an executive consultant at media and data consulting firm 12th Street Measurement. He worked for 11 years at Nielsen, where he held a variety of leadership positions, including stints as global commercial president of international media and as CEO of Nielsen Catalina Solutions.

“We are extremely pleased and fortunate to have Matt join us to lead our Americas’ operations,” remarked Olley. “Matt brings a wealth of experience working closely with business leaders across the globe to execute innovative data-driven media strategies and technology solutions. Beyond that, he has the leadership skills in building teams of the highest caliber and with a commitment to putting the customer first, the core of dunnhumby’s philosophy and methodology”.

O’Grady expressed his enthusiasm for joining dunnhumby, which operates U.S. offices in Chicago.“I’m excited and honored to be starting the next chapter of my career with dunnhumby, a company that checks all the boxes for me, with its high-caliber management team, its innovative products, its vision for the future, and a parent company that believes in and supports dunnhumby’s mission,” he said.

12/13/2022

St Pierre Groupe Appoints Managing Director

St Pierre Exec

Manchester, England-based St Pierre Groupe has appointed a new managing director following a successful buyout process that saw the business, which owns the St Pierre Bakery brand, join the Grupo Bimbo portfolio earlier this year.

David Wagstaff will take the reins as managing director, with immediate effect. For the past two years, he has led St Pierre’s U.S. operation as VP North America. In this role, Wagstaff has helped bring authentic French brioche and bakery products to the U.S. marketplace and establish the brioche category as a staple of the in-store bakery for U.S. retailers. He also has more than 30 years of experience in food and drink, holding commercial and management positions with global brands in America, Asia and the United Kingdom.

Appointed to lead the existing St Pierre Groupe management team, Wagstaff will continue to be supported by a leadership team comprising CFO Paolo Benedetto, CMO Jen Danby, Supply Chain Director Brett Rhodes, Quality & Compliance Director Muriel Vanoli, and Procurement Director Yann Neveu.

“I am pleased to say that the leadership team at St Pierre Groupe remains largely unchanged following the acquisition, allowing us to continue to build the brands and drive growth with the unique St Pierre spirit for which our company is known,” said Wagstaff.

St Pierre Groupe now employs more than 90 people across the United Kingdom, Europe and America.

12/12/2022

Digital-Native Retail to Double Revenue Share by 2030: Report

The world’s “digital-native” retailers – newer retailers that initially operated exclusively online – are set to more than double their share of the industry’s revenues by 2030 and triple their share of profits, analysis by Boston-based Bain & Co. has found. However, a focus on profitability, scale and new revenue sources is set to drive a growing convergence between old and new retail players, according to Bain’s “The Future of Retail: The Age of Convergence” report.

According to Bain & Co., retail ecosystem players, such as Amazon, and other online marketplaces, gained considerable momentum over the past decade, capturing about 60% of global retail growth between 2013 and 2021. Its report also found that this trend will continue, with digital-native retailers set to more than double their revenue share from 15% to 35% by 2030 as loss-making retailers fail and disappear from the playing field.

Bain concluded, however, that the fastest phase of growth for digital-first retailers looks likely to be over, as investors expect basic profitability from these businesses and past ample funding dries up. Traditional retailers, meanwhile, will increasingly provide stiffer competition as they continue to invest in digital capabilities and platforms.

The Bain study found that competition for an omnichannel advantage is driving a convergence in both talent and strategy between traditional retailers and digital insurgents. By 2030, Bain predicted that half of retail profits will come from new “beyond trade” revenue sources, including third-party marketplace activity, data monetization (encompassing digital advertising), businesses-to-business services, and consumer financial services. By comparison, traditional retail activities, including the sale of goods, are unlikely to drive even modest profit growth in the years to come.

As a result, retailers are upping their investments in digital, just as digital retailers are looking to acquire brick-and-mortar storefronts. The search for capital to support these transformations will encourage a new wave of deals as retailers look to scale rapidly.

12/12/2022

Storewise Automation Platform Comes to South Central U.S.

Storewise Price Analysis Teaser

Wholesale distribution cooperative Affiliated Foods Inc. (AFI) has teamed up with grocery automation software company Storewise to give AFI’s 800-plus independent member grocery and convenience stores across nine states access to the Storewise platform delivering analytics and automation, including its newest feature, Dynamic Sales Reporting. Through AFI, participating retailers will have access to Storewise’s Price Analysis (pictured), Risk Reduction and Sales Reporting platform modules. 

“We’ve already received great feedback from our members about the Storewise modules,” said Brian Piancino, COO of Amarillo, Texas-based AFI. “We are excited to be working with Storewise, and we’re honored to offer our members not only superior products, but also exceptional partnerships and efficient business solutions that they have come to expect from Affiliated Foods.” 

“We’re thrilled to work with Affiliated Foods and their members,” noted Christopher Greco, president and CEO of Overland Park, Kan.-based Storewise. “Our self-funding software platform truly protects retailer’s profits by delivering important insights and tools that save time, make labor more efficient, and stop malicious and non-malicious loss. The longevity of Affiliated Foods' partnerships and their commitment to service and community are in line with our own core values.”  

12/12/2022

Ahold Delhaize Closes Upsized Sustainability-Linked Revolving Credit Facility

Ahold Delhaize has revealed the closing of its €1.5 billion (USD $1.6 billion) sustainability-linked revolving credit facility.

The new facility raises the total revolving commitments from €1.0 billion (USD $1.1 billion), reduces Ahold Delhaize’s borrowing costs, and extends the maturity date to December 2027, which may be further extended in accordance with two 12-month extension options. 

The facility linksthe cost of borrowing to Ahold Delhaize’s annual performance on sustainability key performance indicators (KPIs) aligned with its Grounded in Goodness strategy, which focuses on healthier people and a healthier planet. Specifically, the facility includes three sustainability KPIs to lower Ahold Delhaize’s carbon emissions within its own operations (scope 1 and 2), lower food waste, and help customers make healthier choices. The facility also provides the opportunity to add scope 3 carbon emission reduction performance targets by 2025. The company will report progress on its performance targets in its annual reports.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and Société Générale acted as coordinators and sustainability coordinators on the facility. 

Last month, Ahold Delhaize revised its interim CO2 emissions reduction target for its entire value chain (scope 3) to at least 37% by 2030, with the aim of becoming net-zero by 2050. The company intends to decarbonize its entire value chain and ensure that all of its climate targets are in accordance with the United Nations’ goal of keeping global warming below 1.5°C. 

 

Ahold Delhaize has also maintained its position as a leader in the Food and Staples Retailing sector in the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World). The company earned a score of 76 out of 100, well above the industry average of 37 points. With this score, Ahold Delhaize remains No. 1 in the industry in the United States and No. 3 in Europe. 

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize that operates more than 2,000 stores across 23 states under the Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop brands, as well as e-grocer FreshDirect, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.

12/09/2022

Kiwibot Launches 1st High-Driving Automation Campus

Kiwibot Campus Teaser

Robotic sidewalk delivery service Kiwibot has introduced the first High-Driving Automation Campus, at Loyola Marymount University (LMU), in Los Angeles, deploying 25 self-driving capacity robots.

Once students place their orders from the retail options on campus, the robots generate multiple paths to reach the pre-established destination and send an alert if an unexpected obstacle or event occurs. A Kiwibot receives the order and location point on a satellite map within campus limits, and then navigates autonomously. The robots depend on GPS technology and a new autonomy platform with a high-tech satellite solution that provides high-accuracy locations for self-driving machines. The devices also use data from camera sensors combined with artificial-intelligence techniques to avoid obstacles, and leverage a navigation system that generates multi-kilometer routes to enable them to reach a pre-defined goal. 

“At Kiwibot, we believe cutting-edge technology rolling through the campus will benefit the community by providing efficient delivery services and a source of inspiration for students,” said Felipe Chavez, co-founder and CEO of Miami-based Kiwibot. “Their presence and purpose are to open minds and generate new, sustainable ideas that can improve their own and their community’s life.

According to Kiwibot, its new autonomy platform has resulted in the company’s safest and most efficient robots, while LMU students, staff and faculty experience reduced wait time for food deliveries at cost-effective rates. One of Kiwibot’s main allies in advancing its technology is Santa Clara, Calif.-based NVIDIA, a leader in AI computing. 

Founded in 2017, Kiwibot launched its first pilot at the University of California-Berkeley campus. The company has already made more than 200,000 deliveries on U.S. university campuses and cities. It also recently partnered with Knight Foundation to advance safe and equitable mobility in four U.S. cities.