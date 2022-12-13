Manchester, England-based St Pierre Groupe has appointed a new managing director following a successful buyout process that saw the business, which owns the St Pierre Bakery brand, join the Grupo Bimbo portfolio earlier this year.

David Wagstaff will take the reins as managing director, with immediate effect. For the past two years, he has led St Pierre’s U.S. operation as VP North America. In this role, Wagstaff has helped bring authentic French brioche and bakery products to the U.S. marketplace and establish the brioche category as a staple of the in-store bakery for U.S. retailers. He also has more than 30 years of experience in food and drink, holding commercial and management positions with global brands in America, Asia and the United Kingdom.

Appointed to lead the existing St Pierre Groupe management team, Wagstaff will continue to be supported by a leadership team comprising CFO Paolo Benedetto, CMO Jen Danby, Supply Chain Director Brett Rhodes, Quality & Compliance Director Muriel Vanoli, and Procurement Director Yann Neveu.

“I am pleased to say that the leadership team at St Pierre Groupe remains largely unchanged following the acquisition, allowing us to continue to build the brands and drive growth with the unique St Pierre spirit for which our company is known,” said Wagstaff.

St Pierre Groupe now employs more than 90 people across the United Kingdom, Europe and America.